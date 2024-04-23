 Masala Mayhem: After Baby Products, Food Authority To Scrutinize Spices Sold In India
Concerns were raised after the authorities in Singapore and Hong Kong said that they found ethylene oxide, a toxic substance, along with other carcinogenic substances, that understandably could cause harm to consumers.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

After Singapore and Hong Kong recalled spices made by Indian brands, the Indian food authority or the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said, that it will test the masalas or spices that are sold in India.

Concerns were raised after the authorities in the aforementioned countries said that they found ethylene oxide, a toxic substance, along with other carcinogenic substances in the spices, particularly in some of their (Everest) 'Fish Curry Masala' packets. These products needless to say, could cause monumental harm to consumers.

The companies in question are MDH and Everest. These are some of the biggest names in the business. Everest is a Mumbai-based company, that was founded in 1967. Meanwhile, MDH known for its presence through advertisement, was founded over a 100 years ago in 1919.

These legacy brands are being questioned at the same time as Nestle, who have also been at the center of another tumultuous storm, which has engulfed its baby food business. This, after the Swiss company's product, Cerelac, was found to have unhealthy amount of sugar in it.

This especially compared to the composition of the same product in the UK and Australia, exhibited a striking disparity in the protocol used to manufacture the same product, differently, for different territories.

The companies on their side, have reportedly issued clarifications, and have claimed, that products, in the case of Singapore, have not been banned entirely, but are under scrutiny.

Whether this move from FSSAI, would turn out to be watershed moment in the spice business, is something, that remains to be seen.

