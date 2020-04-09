Lives before economy: Why Rajiv Bajaj's idea to lift the lockdown is a terrible idea

Rajiv Bajaj, the MD of Bajaj auto believes that the lockdown will make India weaker rather than stronger in combating the epidemic.

In a piece he wrote for The Economic Times, Bajaj feels that India “should have only kept the vulnerable at home, closed all public spaces, an allowed the young and healthy to keep turning wheels of the economy – with due precautions with respect to hygiene, masks, distancing, etc.”

“I don’t buy the condescending argument that all Indians are a bunch of illiterate, ignorant, indisciplined morons who need cattle-like shepherding,” Bajaj wrote.