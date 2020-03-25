Dear Government of India, did you need a coronavirus pandemic alarm to allocate Rs 15,000 crore to the health sector?

So, while this amount is a one-off donation to the healthcare sector, it’s time the government – whoever it is – thinks about what its priorities are. World Bank estimates suggest that for developing or middle-income countries, a 10 per cent increase in public health expenditure as a proportion of the GDP would be associated with a 7 per cent decrease in maternal mortality rate, 0.69 per cent decrease in child mortality rate, and a 4.14 per cent decrease in low weight for children under five years of age.

Further a paper published by WHO suggests a strong relationship between health and economic growth. “One third and one half of England’s economic growth in the past 200 years is due to improvements in the population’s food consumption. The existence of an impact of health on economic growth with similar magnitudes has been verified for different time periods and countries, including Latin America and Mexico,” the report said.

While the Government of India is claiming it is doing its part, ‘the part’ doesn’t seem to be enough. Once this pandemic does come to an end, and the country slowly recovers from what has been a total shutdown of life for everyone, the government needs to strategies its priorities. Sadly, in India, 21 days is not enough to fix this problem.