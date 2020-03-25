Coronavirus Update: Centre issues guidelines on rational use of personal protective equipment

Mumbai: Amidst rising number of coronavirus positive cases and deaths in the country, the union ministry of health on Tuesday came out a comprehensive guidelines on the rational use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The guidelines are for health care workers and others working in points of entries (POEs), quarantine centers, hospital, laboratory and primary health care / community settings. This is also meant to guide on the type of personal protective equipment to be used in different settings.

PPEs are protective gears designed to safeguard the health of workers by minimizing the exposure to a biological agent. Components of PPE Components of PPE are goggles, face-shield, mask, gloves, coverall/gowns (with or without aprons), head cover and shoe cover.

According to the ministry, protection of the mucous membranes of the eyes/nose/mouth by using face shields/ goggles is an integral part of standard and contact precautions. The flexible frame of goggles should provide good seal with the skin of the face, covering the eyes and the surrounding areas and even accommodating for prescription glasses.