'Absolutely no need to panic': PM Modi assures citizens after announcing 21-day country-wide lockdown

After announcing a 21-day country-wide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the citizens that there is no need to panic as essential commodities and medicines woule be available during this period.

He added that the central government and the state governments will work together during the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 17,365 lives and infecting 399,087 individuals globally.

PM Modi said, "My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind!"