'Absolutely no need to panic': PM Modi assures citizens after announcing 21-day country-wide lockdown

After announcing a 21-day country-wide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the citizens that there is no need to panic as essential commodities and medicines woule be available during this period.
He added that the central government and the state governments will work together during the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 17,365 lives and infecting 399,087 individuals globally.
PM Modi said, "My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind!"
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave his second speech addressing the nation about the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing that the citizens, Modi said the nation will go into a lockdown starting at midnight tonight. The PM said, “The nation is going to take a very serious decision. Starting midnight, India will go to a complete lockdown. There will be a ban on venturing out of your homes."
No doubt, it will affect the nation, the Prime Minister said.. “But saving the life of every Indian is my first priority, as it is for the Government of India, as well as state governments,” the PM said.
“I request you to stay wherever you are. The lockdown shall remain for 21 days,” he added.
