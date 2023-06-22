RRTS Receives Provisional Sanction To Operate at 160 kmph On Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Stretch | Twitter

The Railway Board has issued a communication stating that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is capable of operating at a maximum speed of 160 kmph on the priority corridor of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch. The letter highlights the key features of the RRTS and emphasizes its differentiation from conventional railways and metro systems. However, despite the train's design for 180 kmph, the average operational speed is expected to be around 100 kmph.

Maximum Speed and Corridor Details

According to a report in News18, the letter stated that the RRTS can operate at a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph in fully inflated mode and 140 kmph in a deflated mode of secondary air spring on the priority corridor managed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC).

The 17-km priority section includes five stations, namely Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. It is anticipated that this section will be inaugurated later this year. The completion of the entire 82-kilometre Delhi-Meerut section is expected by approximately 2025.

Differentiation and Stipulations

The RRTS is a dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, and comfortable commuter service that offers reliable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional travel. The letter clarifies the distinction between RRTS and conventional railways or metro systems, catering to passengers seeking faster and fewer-stop journeys over longer distances. However, the provisional sanction is subject to various stipulations from the CMRS and CCRS.

Stipulations and Suggestions

The CMRS emphasizes the importance of certifying track fitness and the fitness of rolling stocks before initiating train operations. It also highlights the necessity of a Railway Board-approved signalling system and integrated testing of the signalling system with rolling stock. Additionally, training and competency certificates for train operators and station/section controllers are required.

The CCRS provides stipulations regarding safety measures, maintenance, and improvements. It recommends conducting a study on the effects of high-speed travel on the human body, suggesting further research on centrifugal and inertial forces.

The CCRS also proposes incorporating video analytics into the CCTV surveillance systems for enhanced security monitoring. Other suggestions include addressing issues with door obstruction tests, ensuring quality night-time imaging from external cameras, and rectifying the condition of anti-finger capping brushes.