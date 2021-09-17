Roads closed, security personnel deployed as Akali Dal leads 'black Friday' protest to mark one year of farm laws

Protesters gathered in and around Delhi on Friday morning, marking one year since the enactment of the contentious three farms laws. The 'black Friday' protest march was announced by the Shiromani Akali Dal, from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building at 9.30 am. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal were slated to lead the agitation.

Visuals from outside Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Friday morning showed a group of individuals gathered with flags and other paraphernalia in tow. SAD officials had previously assured that the agitation would be peaceful, adding that they intended to give a memorandum to the Government to repeal the 3 farm Laws.

The protest had not received official authorisation, and reports indicate that several preemptive measures have since been taken to halt its progress. Security personnel have been deployed at various parts of the national capital ahead of the agitation.

"Few people have gathered here for a protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders and have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest," DCP (East) Deepak Yadav told news agency ANI.

According to the Akali Dal, the Rakab Ganj Sahib has been cordoned off ahead of the agitation. SAD further alleged that Punjab registered vehicles are being stopped at the Delhi borders.

"While all others pass, Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted. Our peaceful voices have seemingly scared the powers that be," a tweet by the party handle added.

"Strongly condemn Delhi police for sealing entry points to national capital and detaining Akali_Dal workers reaching Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. Receiving phone calls and videos telling how Police trying to foil protest march to Parliament against three Farm Laws. It's an undeclared EMERGENCY!" tweeted Harsimrat Kaur Badal alongside a video.

Meanwhile, several roads have been closed and a few metro stations in the national capital shut down. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a slew of updates indicating that several throughfares had been closed and traffic diverted to other areas.

"Entry and exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed," added a tweet from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:52 AM IST