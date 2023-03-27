RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav blessed with baby girl: 'God is pleased to have sent a gift'

Rashtriye Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rachel Godinho have been blessed with a baby girl.

The deputy Chief Minister of Bihar tweeted a picture of himself holding his daughter in the hospital.

"God is pleased to have sent a gift in the form of a daughter," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya took to social media to wish the couple.

"My house now echoes a joyous squeal. God has given such a gift of happiness."

