RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav blessed with baby girl: 'God is pleased to have sent a gift'

Rashtriye Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rachel Godinho have been blessed with a baby girl.
The deputy Chief Minister of Bihar tweeted a picture of himself holding his daughter in the hospital.
"God is pleased to have sent a gift in the form of a daughter," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.
Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya took to social media to wish the couple.
"My house now echoes a joyous squeal. God has given such a gift of happiness."
