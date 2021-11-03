RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to Delhi after failing in Bihar by elections

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav suddenly left Patna within 24 hours of his party candidates failing in the by-elections. He returned to New Delhi accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Rabri Devi, and daughter, Misa Bharti.

Lalu had come to Patna after a gap of over three years and had planned to stay till the festive season of Deepawali and Chhat. His family sources at 10, Circular Road claimed he had to return immediately as he developed health problems.

Lalu had vowed to throw the NDA government out of power in Bihar after the by election results which were declared on Tuesday. He had predicted a stampede in JDU leading to the collapse of the Nitish Kumar ministership.

His elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that three leaders namely-- state RJD president, Jagdanand Singh, national vice president Shivanand Tiwari, and Tejashwi had forced Lalu to physically campaign in the by_elections ignoring the poor health of his father.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 08:01 PM IST