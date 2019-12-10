Rift in JD(U) over Nitish’s support for CAB, workers damage headquarters in Delhi

Pawan Kumar Verma, another senior party leader who was a former diplomat also opposed party decision and said he has requested the party president and Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar to review his decision and oppose the Bill in Rajya Sabha. R C P Singh, is JDU parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, during the debate on the Bill on Monday evening, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lallan Singh, JD(U) MP had supported the Bill without any condition.

JD(U)'s decision to change its stand on the Bill has surprised even the state leaders. Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar had assured a delegation of its Assam unit recently that they would oppose the Bill.

During the debate on the bills related to triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370, JDU had not supported the official line and during voting, its MPs had walked out of the House.