First make Pakistan Secular: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Imran Khan's take on CAB

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In a tweet, he claimed that the Bill violates bilateral agreements between the two countries.

"We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS "Hindu Rashtra" design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt," Khan tweeted.