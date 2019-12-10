First make Pakistan Secular: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Imran Khan's take on CAB

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In a tweet, he claimed that the Bill violates bilateral agreements between the two countries.
"We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak. It is part of the RSS "Hindu Rashtra" design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi Govt," Khan tweeted.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, a minister in the state of Assam slammed Imran Khan. Replying to Pak PM, he wrote, "Before advising Indian parliament or commenting on Hindu Rastra, Excellency,will you please change Pakistan from a Islamic Republic to a Secular Republic?."
"If you can not then please do not waste your time with the internal matter of India like Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019," he added.
BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao also hit back at Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for his criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
"Imran Khan's comments on India's legislation constitute blatant interference in India's affairs...India is protecting minorities you (Imran Khan) failed to protect. With your views similar to the Congress on Article 370, CAB, etc, Tehreek-e-Insaf is looking like a new partner of Cong-led UPA," Rao said.
Khan's remarks came after the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight after division of votes with 311 in its favour and 80 against it.
The Bill would now be moved in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to cross its final hurdle before becoming a law to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
(With Inputs from Agencies)
