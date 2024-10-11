RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 9 Protesters Granted 7 Days Police Custody After ‘Abhaya Parikrama’ In North Kolkata

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said that the arrest of the protestors had set a ‘bad’ example against the ruling party. | ANI

Kolkata: Alipore session court on Thursday gave seven days police custody to nine protestors who were detained by police on Wednesday late evening for giving slogans of ‘Justice’ at Durga puja pandals.

While the nine protestors were being brought out from the court, several other protestors who had gathered outside the court were seen crying and slamming the police for slapping non-bailable sections against the protestors.

Notably, on Wednesday after Maddox Square puja pandal, the protestors shouted ‘Justice’ slogans at Tridhara Sammilani in south Kolkata from where they were nabbed.

Several other protestors including the protesting junior medics protested outside Kolkata police headquarters Lalbazar on Wednesday night.

The protestors on Thursday, despite obstruction by police took out ‘Abhaya Parikrama’ from Esplanade area to various puja pandals of north Kolkata demanding ‘justice’ for the RG Kar rape and murder victim.

“Seven junior medics in Kolkata and two in North Bengal have sat for a hunger strike. The state administration should show some humanity and implement the junior doctors demands immediately. The police can arrest nine protestors. But the protests will go on. We all will hit the streets as the junior medics are like our children,” said elderly protesting woman.

“Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in power today. Tomorrow it can be in the opposition. The junior leaders of TMC will suffer in future as the arrest has set a bad example for TMC,” said Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, after meeting with the health officials at Swasthya Bhawan, the junior medics had shown their ‘unhappiness’ about the outcome of the meeting.

“The meeting was not at all satisfactory. They are yet to implement our demands. The tone and the way they spoke with us is appalling. Instead of calling us for the meeting they could have sent us an email writing the same,” said Debashish Haldar, a protesting student.

Union Health Minister and BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday had strongly condemned the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident.

Addressing a programme in Kolkata to thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving ‘classical status’ to Bengali language, Nadda had expressed his concern over both RG Kar and Jaynagar rape and murder incident.

“The West Bengal government should comply with the rules and regulations and send us the status report. It is shameful that the ruling party of Bengal cannot provide safety and security to women. TMC has unleashed threat culture and jungle raj in Bengal,” added Nadda.