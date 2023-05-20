Review plea filed by centre against SC's May 11 verdict granting Delhi govt control over services

Supreme Court | PTI

The Central government has moved to the Supreme Court seeking a review of a May 11 order granting legislative and executive authority to the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi.

Review plea after centre brought ordinance



The Central government's request for a review comes shortly after it introduced an ordinance to establish a new authority responsible for the transfers and appointments of senior bureaucrats in the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The ordinance will also make the Lieutenant Governor the administrator of Delhi who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

What did May 11 judgment say?



On May 11, a five-judge Constitution bench unanimously said that the division of administrative powers between the Union and Delhi government “must be respected” and held that the Delhi government has “legislative and executive power over services” in the national capital, including the bureaucrats, except those relating to public order, police and land.