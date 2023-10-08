Revelation of Terror Collaboration: HuT, ISIS Joined Hands For Operations in India

In a startling revelation, it has come to fore that global terror outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) and ISIS were prima facie partners for operations in India.

Pakistan's Mohammed Farhatullah Ghori, who tops India's list of most wanted terrorists and helms HuT, was in contact with Shahnawaz Alam who has alleged links with Maharashtra ISIS terror module case.

He was among three module 'members' arrested recently by the Delhi police's special cell. Ghori is now being seen as an ISIS handler for India.

Strong Indications of Collaboration

According to reliable sources within the central intelligence agencies, the trio's interrogation points towards a strong indication of collaboration between HuT and ISIS module in India. Ghori helped Alam, who carried a bounty of Rs3 lakh, to pledge allegiance to ISIS. Furthermore, the other two suspects also admitted that Ghori led their initiation into ISIS. It's being highly suspected that Pakistan's spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, played a key role in supporting these terrorists and posing them as ISIS members.

Audio Intercepts and Ghori's Insights

The probe agencies have also intercepted the audio wherein Ghori answers provoking questions. In one of the transcripts, he is heard saying that someone from Lucknow has asked him why militants are getting easily arrested and what's the way forward? To which, he answers that Indian police and intelligence agencies are not as good as claimed to be. “In my opinion, India has the most ineffective and weak police and intelligence agencies in the world.

"We are being caught only because of our own recurring mistakes. We have turned social media into a war zone. We need to stay peaceful on social media and use it just for gathering information,” he advised.

Warning Against Arms Smugglers

In another tip, Ghori warns to beware of arms smugglers, averring that they are “double agents who provide information about us to the police and intelligence”. He also appeals not to rope in those into terror operations who have been into jail as they “are always on the radar of intelligence agencies”.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)