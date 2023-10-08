Mira-Bhayandar: ANC Seizes 'ISIS' Drugs Worth ₹ 5.46 Lakh In Mira Road

Special Branch

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) associated with the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police apprehended two individuals in possession of banned Tramadol capsules, infamously known as the "ISIS" drug due to its reported use by ISIS terrorists for pain and fatigue relief. On Friday evening, a patrolling ANC team, led by Police Inspector Amar Marathe, observed two individuals behaving suspiciously in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road. The team halted the suspects, who failed to provide satisfactory explanations for their presence in the area.

Police discover drugs banned under NDPS act

Upon inspecting the bags carried by the suspects, the police discovered a total of 5,464 tablets and capsules, including Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus, Dicyclomine Hydrochloride, and Acetaminophen - all classified as restricted drugs. Their misuse and illegal sale as narcotics are punishable under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985. The combined value of the seized drugs is estimated to be more than Rs. 5.46 lakh. Additionally, the ANC personnel impounded a two-wheeler.

Further investigation underway

While the identities of the two individuals, aged 33 and 28, are being withheld, one of the accused resides in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira, while the other is a resident of Santosh Bhawan in Nallasopara. Subsequently, an offense under sections 8(k), 22, 22(k), and 29 of the NDPS Act of 1985 has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road against the duo. They were remanded to custody after being presented before the district session court in Thane. A comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the source and destination of the restricted drugs.

