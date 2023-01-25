Padma Awards: SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis among 6 to receive Padma Vibhushan

Winter session: 15 obituaries listed in parliament business including Mulayam Singh Yadav | File

India will confer the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will also be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Both Mulayam Singh and Krishna will be honoured in the field of public affairs while Hussain will get it in the field of Art.

Balkrishna Doshi and Srinivas Vardhan will be conferred the Padma Vibhushan in Architecture and Science, respectively.

Billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty are also among the Padma award recipients.

Both will receive the Padma Bhushan while Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri.

106 Padma Award Recipients

The President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases.

The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awardees. 19 awardees are women & the list also includes 2 persons from category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees

The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award India, after the Bharat Ratna, while the Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award.

