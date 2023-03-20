Remembering Ustad Bismillah Khan: India's 'Shehnai Maestro' |

Ustad Bismillah Khan was a legendary Indian musician who is widely regarded as one of the finest shehnai players of all time. Born on March 21, 1916, in the city of Dumraon, Bihar, he became a national treasure and cultural icon of India through his exceptional talent and contribution to the music world.

Ustad Bismillah Khan's early life was spent in Varanasi, where he learned the intricacies of shehnai playing from his uncle, Ali Baksh. The shehnai is a traditional Indian wind instrument that is often played during weddings and other auspicious occasions. Khan's mastery of the shehnai was such that he was known as the 'Shehnai Maestro' and was often referred to as 'Ustad' (meaning 'master' in Persian).

Khan's music career took off in the early 1940s when he began performing in concerts and recordings. His performances were known for their purity and grace, and he soon became a much sought-after musician. He was invited to perform at the Red Fort on the eve of India's Independence in 1947, and he played the shehnai at the historic moment when the Indian flag was hoisted for the first time.

Throughout his career, Ustad Bismillah Khan received numerous accolades and awards for his contribution to Indian music. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1961, the Padma Bhushan in 1968, and the Padma Vibhushan in 1980, which are among the highest civilian awards in India. He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2001, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Indian classical music.

Ustad Bismillah Khan was not only a musician but also a cultural ambassador of India. He travelled extensively around the world, performing at concerts and spreading the message of Indian culture. He was a living legend who inspired generations of musicians and music lovers alike.

Today, Ustad Bismillah Khan's legacy lives on through his music and the many awards and honors that continue to be bestowed upon him. He remains a shining example of the rich cultural heritage of India, and his contribution to Indian music will continue to inspire generations to come.