e-Paper Get App

Remembering Mihir Sen, the man who swam oceans of 5 continents in one year

Sen was the first Asian to conquer the English Channel from Dover to Calais in 1958.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Mihir Sen | Twitter

Mihir Sen was a famous Indian long distance swimmer and lawyer who accomplished tremendous feats in his lifetime.

When Mihir was eight years old, he got a degree in law from Utkal University in Odisha.

With the help of state CM Biju Patnaik, he went to England for higher studies.

Besides being a lawyer and champion swimmer, he was also a successful businessman and his company once became the second largest silk exporter in the country.

However, he later lost all his possessions.

Sen died from a combination of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease at age 66 on June 11 1997.

Swimming the English Channel

Sen was the first Asian to conquer the English Channel from Dover to Calais in 1958.

The English Channel is part of the Atlantic Ocean that divides the island of Great Britain from Northern France.

It is 563 km long and connects the North Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

Sen accomplished this record with the fourth fastest time (14 hrs and 45 mins).

Mihir Sen swam oceans of five continents in a year

Sen was also the only man to swim the oceans of the five continents in one calendar year (1966).

This remarkable feat had earned Sen a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sen swam through these oceans in the year 1966:

  • Palk Strait on April 5-6

  • Strait of Gibraltar on August 24

  • Dardanelles on September 12

  • Bosphorus on September 21

  • Panama Canal on October 29-30

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaRemembering Mihir Sen, the man who swam oceans of 5 continents in one year

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Bombay HC rejects Nawab Malik's plea seeking one-day bail to vote in Rajya...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Bombay HC rejects Nawab Malik's plea seeking one-day bail to vote in Rajya...

Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in...

Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in...

COVID-19 origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study: WHO

COVID-19 origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study: WHO

Watch Video: Uttarakhand's Ronaldo scores stunning solo goal from corner kick, leaves teammates in...

Watch Video: Uttarakhand's Ronaldo scores stunning solo goal from corner kick, leaves teammates in...

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Voting begins in 4 states