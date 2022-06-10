Remembering Mihir Sen, the man who swam oceans of 5 continents in one year

Mihir Sen | Twitter

Mihir Sen was a famous Indian long distance swimmer and lawyer who accomplished tremendous feats in his lifetime.

When Mihir was eight years old, he got a degree in law from Utkal University in Odisha.

With the help of state CM Biju Patnaik, he went to England for higher studies.

Besides being a lawyer and champion swimmer, he was also a successful businessman and his company once became the second largest silk exporter in the country.

However, he later lost all his possessions.

Sen died from a combination of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease at age 66 on June 11 1997.

Swimming the English Channel

Sen was the first Asian to conquer the English Channel from Dover to Calais in 1958.

The English Channel is part of the Atlantic Ocean that divides the island of Great Britain from Northern France.

It is 563 km long and connects the North Sea to the Atlantic Ocean.

Sen accomplished this record with the fourth fastest time (14 hrs and 45 mins).

Mihir Sen swam oceans of five continents in a year

Sen was also the only man to swim the oceans of the five continents in one calendar year (1966).

This remarkable feat had earned Sen a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sen swam through these oceans in the year 1966:

Palk Strait on April 5-6

Strait of Gibraltar on August 24

Dardanelles on September 12

Bosphorus on September 21

Panama Canal on October 29-30