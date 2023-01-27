Remembering Lala Lajpat Rai: Hero of Indian Independence movement and part of Lal-Bal-Pal trio

Lala Lajpat Rai |

Lala Lajpat Rai was a freedom fighter and leader of the Indian Independence Movement against British rule. He was born on January 28, 1865 in Dhudike, Punjab, India. Today, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Martyrs' Day in Punjab in his honor.

Started activism with INC, strong advocate of farmers', workers' rights

Lala Lajpat Rai began his political career as a member of the Indian National Congress, but later joined the more radical Lal-Bal-Pal trio, which also included Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal. He was a strong advocate for the rights of farmers and workers, and was a vocal critic of British colonial policies in India.

In addition to his political activism, Lala Lajpat Rai was also a journalist and writer. He published several books and articles, including "Unhappy India," which criticized British policies and advocated for Indian independence.

Died of injuries inflicted during protest against Simon Commission

In 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai led a peaceful march in Lahore to protest the proposed Simon Commission, which aimed to review constitutional reforms in British India without any Indian participation. The march was met with violence from the British police, and Lala Lajpat Rai was beaten severely. He died from his injuries on November 17, 1928.

Today, Lala Lajpat Rai's legacy lives on through the many institutions and public spaces named in his honor, including Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar, Haryana. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Martyrs' Day in Punjab, and is an occasion to remember his contributions to the Indian independence movement and to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.