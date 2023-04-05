Remembering Chaudhary Devi Lal (Tau) on his death anniversary | Twitter

An Indian statesman and politician, Chaudhary Devi Lal, was born on September 25, 1914 at Chautala village in Sirsa district of Haryana. He served as chief minister of Haryana for two terms between 1977 and 1980 and 1987 and 1989.

Devi Lal also served as the 6th deputy prime minister of India in the cabinet of V P Singh and Chandra Shekhar. He founded Indian National Lok Dal and was popularly known as Tau (uncle).

He died on April 6, 2001 at the age of 85.

Lal's ancestral roots lie in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Lal was a member of undivided Punjab Legislative Assembly in 1952 and 1962, and Haryana Legislative Assembly in 1974, 1977, 1982, 1985 and 1987.

Start of his political career

The Jat leader made his maiden entry to Lok Sabha in 1980 and was re-elected in 1989, when he was appointed deputy prime minister in the National Front Government.

Early life

Born to Chaudhary Lekh Ram and Shaguni Devi, Devi Lal did his schooling from Dev Samaj High School, Moga and married Harki Devi.

He joined the freedom struggle in 1929 at the age of 15 while studying in Class X at the call of Mahatma Gandhi.

Highlights in political career

He participated in Civil Disobedience and Quit India Movements and believed in the Gandhian philosophy of uplifting rural masses.

He also participated in the 1946 Mujara agitation of landless farmers, Kisan Movement in 1972 and Haryana Bachao in 1985.

Devi Lal was president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee in 1958, Janata Dal-Secular in 1990, Janata Dal Parliamentary Board in 1988-90 and Samajwadi Janata Party in 1991-95. Besides, he was also Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly in 1963.

He had special interest in rural causes, welfare of farmers and villagers.