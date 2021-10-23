“Remarkable achievement,” says Sadhguru, as India achieves 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine milestone

Coimbatore: As the nation celebrates a milestone of administering over 100 crore vaccines to people nationwide, Sadhguru calls the achievement “remarkable”.

Taking to Twitter, the spiritual leader expressed, "A remarkable achievement for the nation as India administers #100crore vaccines. Utmost gratitude for the ceaseless efforts of all those involved in making this happen."

A remarkable achievement for the nation as India administers #100crore vaccines. Utmost gratitude for the ceaseless efforts of all those involved in making this happen. -Sg #VaccineCentury#Covid pic.twitter.com/DHQaapLMXe — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 21, 2021

To commemorate the momentous occasion, the volunteers of Isha Foundation cheered on by holding a big banner in front of the iconic Adiyogi statue at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The banner said, “100 Crore Vaccines. Congratulations India!”

India scripted history in just about nine months after the vaccination programme roll-out on January 16.

After China, which has administered more than 200 crore doses, India is only the second country in the world to have reached the landmark of 100 crore vaccinations. Almost 75% of the eligible population has taken at least the first dose.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:13 PM IST