Remain vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is given to children of 15-18 age group: Bharat Biotech urges health workers

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it is receiving several reports that children in the age group 15 to 18 are being administered Covid-19 vaccine other than Covaxin.

Requesting the health workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group, Bharat Biotech in a Twitter post said its vaccine is the only approved Covid-19 jab to be administered to children in the age group between 15 and 18.

“We have received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved Covid-19 vaccines,” the company said.

Covaxin received approval based on a thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only Covid-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that over 3.5 crore teenagers between the age limit of 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Amazing enthusiasm among Young India for #COVID19 vaccination Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 Age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated," the health minister Tweeted.

The vaccination for the 15-18 years age group began on 3 January 2022 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on 25 December.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:06 PM IST