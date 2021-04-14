Relief for students: CBSE board exams for class 10 cancelled, class 12 examinations postponed

In the wake of spike in COVID-19 cases, CBSE board exams for class 10th has been cancelled and class 12th has been postponed, informed Ministry of Education.

Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later and the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board, added Ministry of Education. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, "Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams." Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials earlier today to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources.