Will CBSE board exams be cancelled? PM Modi to meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today

PM Modi to hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams, informed government sources.
The final decision on the CBSE Board exams can be expected today. Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers.
Earlier, the education ministry sources told The Indian Express that conducting CBSE board exams amidst the current COVID-19 spike "seems difficult".
The report further says that although the government is open to reconsidering the examination dates, it was too early to indicate the exact changes in the exam schedule.
In the last few weeks, students have launched an online campaign demanding the postponement of board exams. The demand had gotten support from leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other leaders.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.
Lakhs of students appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams every year.
India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)
