Will CBSE board exams be cancelled? PM Modi to meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today

PM Modi to hold a meeting with Education Minister, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE Board Exams, informed government sources.

The final decision on the CBSE Board exams can be expected today. Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers.

Earlier, the education ministry sources told The Indian Express that conducting CBSE board exams amidst the current COVID-19 spike "seems difficult".

The report further says that although the government is open to reconsidering the examination dates, it was too early to indicate the exact changes in the exam schedule.