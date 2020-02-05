Rebel JDU leader Narendra Singh dares SP to arrest him

Patna: Senior Janata Dal U leader and former minister Narendra Singh, who had turned rebel against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday challenged the Munger SP Lipi Singh to arrest him and his son Sumit Singh, also a former MLA, on charges of “fraud” case.
Narendra Singh, who was minister in both Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar cabinet, on Tuesday alleged the district SP, the daughter of the JDU secretary general RCP Singh, was acting as a political worker to harass him and his son.
The rebel JDU leader said he had talked to the Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey after reading reports against him in newspapers quoting the SP.
The DGP asked him to approach the DIG of Munger zone and file his complaint against the SP. His son met the DIG and filed a written complaint against the SP, according to Narendra Singh, whose father Sri Krishna Singh was also a minister.
Speaking to FPJ, Narendra Singh said his lawyers had approached the Munger court and was told,the court had not received the case diary or copy of FIR against him till date. The SP, he alleged was interested in publicity by speaking against him and threatening him with arrest.
