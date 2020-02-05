Rebel JDU leader Narendra Singh dares SP to arrest him

The rebel JDU leader said he had talked to the Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey after reading reports against him in newspapers quoting the SP.

The DGP asked him to approach the DIG of Munger zone and file his complaint against the SP. His son met the DIG and filed a written complaint against the SP, according to Narendra Singh, whose father Sri Krishna Singh was also a minister.

Speaking to FPJ, Narendra Singh said his lawyers had approached the Munger court and was told,the court had not received the case diary or copy of FIR against him till date. The SP, he alleged was interested in publicity by speaking against him and threatening him with arrest.