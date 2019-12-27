Bhopal: Hired people spreading lies in country, says Narendra Singh Tomar

BHOPAL: Hired people are spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, said Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a press conference in the city on Friday.

As the Congress and the Left parties are engineering violence across the country, the BJP has braced up to launch a mass-contact campaign to educate people about the Act, Tomar said.

The Union minister said that the chief ministers of the opposition also misled the people and that as the Act had been passed in both Houses of Parliament every state was bound to implement it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with the Chief Ministers of various states that the Act may be implemented, Tomar said, adding that the Centre and the states are bound to follow the Constitution.

Tomar also ripped into the Congress for its failure to pay Rs 160 as bonus on purchase of each quintal of wheat.

He advised the state government to fulfill its promises and to let the Centre work.

The Central Government ensures that each state gets full funds for its Panchayat and rural development department.

Nevertheless, to get such funds, the state has to give a utilization certificate (UC) so the MP government should it and get its quota of grants.

Tomar said he does not want that state representative should come to him for funds.

Not interested in removing govt: To a question about throwing out of the Congress-led MP government, Tomar said the BJP is not interested in doing that.