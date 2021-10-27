RAS Exam 2021: Girl candidates' sleeves cut, boys wearing full sleeves made to give exam shirtless

Kota: The sleeves of the girl candidates appearing for the RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) exam were reportedly cut and boys who wore full sleeve shirts were allegedly made to give the exam shirtless, in Kota. On Wednesday (today), the RAS exam was conducted all over Rajasthan.

The state government had issued a notification with all the instructions regarding the exam. It stated that boys and girls should wear clothes with half sleeves only. Full sleeves were not allowed.

Khushbu Meena, one of the candidates who spoke to FPJ said, “My sleeves were cut in half. I was wearing a kurta with 3/4th sleeves and the lady examiner cut my sleeves in half. I was not the only one; there were seven-eight girl candidates along with me whose sleeves were cut.”

The candidates acknowledged that since malpractices were reported in the recent REET exam, the state government had decided to get stricter at examination halls.

