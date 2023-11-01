Ranchi Lift Accident: Door Opens But Elevator Doesn't Arrive, Man Falls 4 Floors To Painful Death; Shocking Video Surfaces

Screengrab from the CCTV footage of the lift accident that claimed a life | X/@bpradhanodisha

Ranchi: In a painful video highlighting civic apathy that resulted in the loss of a live, an elderly man died in Ranchi after he stepped into thin air through the door of an elevator duct and fell four levels into the basement as the platform of the lift did not arrive.

According to Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, the deceased has been identified as Shailesh Kumar who died after he fell in the shaft of the lift.

Hindi teacher from Odisha

He was a Hindi school teacher in Odisha who had come for the last rites and following rituals of his brother-in-law in Ranchi, where the unfortunate incident took place.

Shailesh was on the fourth floor and he pushed the lift button. Unaware that the lift had not arrived, he entered the elevator duct but the lift didn't arrive and he fell four floors down to the ground in the shaft. Another person was standing next to him who was shocked at the incident.

People rushed to rescue him but in vain

As soon as the people in the flats near the lift realised what happened, they rushed to the ground floor. The security guard at the building, Praveen Kumar, said that he heard massive noises. Everyone rushed to rescue him, but Shailesh succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot, said reports.

The lift has been sealed after the incident. A complaint was lodged at the local police station. Police said it was investigating the matter and looking into the details of the incident.

