Noida: Retired IAS Officer Slaps Woman After Dispute Over Allowing Dog In Lift; Fight Video Captured On CCTV

Noida: Incidents of fights between dog owners and members of a society is becoming a common sight these days. In yet another incident reported from a high-rise society, a retired IAS officer allegedly slapped a woman dog owner after she tried snatching his mobile phone following a dispute over allowing the dog into the lift.

Dispute over allowing dog in the lift

The dispute started over the issue of allowing dog into the society's lift which then escalated as the former IAS officer slapped the woman and a heated argument broke out between the two.

Incident caught on CCTV camera

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera of the society. As the clip of the incident went viral, people started sharing it on social media and commented on the incident.

The incident took place in Noida's Parx Laureate society in Sector 108, Noida. Police reached the spot after receiving a call about the verbal spat and the fight that broke out between the pet owner and the former IAS officer.

Video shows the sequence of the dispute

The video shows the IAS officer taking out his phone even as the woman is standing the entrance of the lift. As the former IAS officer looks into his phone to make calls, the woman snatches his phone and drops it down.

This enrages the former officer who then slaps the woman repeatedly. The officer and the woman fall out of the lift in the ensuing fight, while a girl holding the dog (probably the woman's daughter) rushes toward the woman and the officer fighting.

Watch the fight captured on CCTV of the society.

नोएडा मे कुत्ते को लेकर विवाद,रिटार्ड IAS R. P GUPTA नें महिला को जड़े ताबड़तोड़ थप्पड़,महिला को कुत्ते के साथ जाने पर रोका,महिला के लिफ्ट मे बाहर नहीं निकलने पर रिटार्ड IAS हुए आग-बबूला, महिला द्वारा वीडियो बनाने पर हुआ विवाद PARK LAUREATE सोसायटी का मामला, CCTV आया सामने, pic.twitter.com/QeLYMJyLF0 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) October 30, 2023

Police talking to both sides

Police reached the spot to resolve the matter and said that it was talking to both sides as the incident took place over the issue of allowing the pet in the lift's society.