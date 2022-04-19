Rampurhat fire incident: TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee instrumental in massacre, claims family member of deceased

Kolkata: Family member of deceased family in Rampurhat fire incident, Mihilal Seikh on Tuesday claimed that TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee is instrumental behind the fire incident that claimed nine lives on March 21.

“Ashish Banerjee till late night had given certain instructions to Anarul Hussain and he is instrumental behind the fire incident. Hussain is very close to Banerjee. Banerjee had given us immense problems before. He is very much involved behind the killings,” said Mihilal Seikh.

It can be noted that Anarul Hossain is block president of ruling Trinamool Congress and is arrested for murder of another TMC block president Bhadu Seikh.

Countering Mihilal Seikh’s claim, TMC MLA Ashish Banerjee said that Mihilal is ‘bluffing’.

“I don’t know Mihilal Seikh personally but I can say that Mihilal is bluffing. I am not a corrupt person and don’t encourage criminal activities and violence. The truth will come out soon and I am just being maligned,” said Banerjee.

It can be recalled that on March 21, following the murder of TMC block president Bhadu Seikh by crude bomb, at least 10 houses were set on fire at Rampurhat’s Bogtui village that claimed nine lives including women and children.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting Rampurhat had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident but not being happy with the report submitted by the SIT, Calcutta High Court had given CBI probe.

After getting orders to probe the incident, the CBI officials visited the spot several times and quizzed several people including Mihilal Seikh.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:58 PM IST