Karnataka To Resume Safari In Nagarahole, Bandipur In Phases | Representational Image

The Karnataka Forest Department, which had suspended safari in Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves following spate of human-animal conflicts, has decided to resume safari in phased manner.

Following the conflicts, especially increased attack by tigers in the fringes of both tiger reserves, the government had suspended the safari since Nov 7, 2025 and set up an expert committee, which submitted its report, stating that tourism safari was not the only reason for the increased conflict.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Bhimanna Khandre said that the government had decided to take cautious steps and would take a final decision on full fledged tourism after a scientific assessment of Ecotourism carrying capacity. A technical committee under PCCF has been constituted to assess the carrying capacity of the region.

The government had cut down the number of vehicles and safari duration in both the tiger reserves. Till November, in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, eight hours of safari was allowed, which had been cut short to five hours. In the same way, at Kabini, the safari time had been reduced to five hours, while at Nagarahole, it had been reduced to four hours, Khandre said.

Similarly, the number of safari vehicles are cut by 50%. The staff and other 50% of the vehicles will be used for managing the human-animal conflict management camps, set up after November. The resort owners had been asked to spend 30% of their profit for environmental developmental works and skill training of the people living in the fringes of the forests, Khandre said.

In the wake of complaints of safari vehicles staying back in the forests after dark and running overtime inside the safari zone, the government has made it mandatory to fit the vehicles with engine connected GPS and dash cameras within next two months, Khandre added.

September-October, 2025 witnessed a spate of tiger attacks in the fringes of Nagarahole, Bandipur and BRT Tiger Reserves. The forest department was forced to capture over 15 tigers in these places and it started becoming increasingly dangerous for tourists also. On Nov 7, the government had decided to suspend safari in all the Tiger Reserves.