 Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In Perampalli
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In Perampalli

Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In Perampalli

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crane ran over him in Karnataka’s Perampalli, with the entire incident captured on CCTV. The viral footage shows the man walking along the roadside when the crane approaches from behind, knocks him down, and runs over him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
CCTV captures the horrifying moment a crane knocks down and runs over a pedestrian in Karnataka’s Perampalli, | X/@vani_mehrotra

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crane ran over him in Karnataka’s Perampalli on February 12 around 5:50pm , in an incident that has since sparked concern online. CCTV footage of the accident is now circulating widely on social media.

The incident occurred while the man was walking along the roadside.

CCTV Shows Moment Of Impact

The now-viral CCTV video shows the man reading what appears to be a newspaper while walking on the side of the road. Moments later, a crane approaches from behind at what appears to be a normal speed and suddenly hits him.

FPJ Shorts
'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke Peeche To 'Appear Fuller'
'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke Peeche To 'Appear Fuller'
SBI Mains Result 2026 Likely Soon: Here’s How To Access Results
SBI Mains Result 2026 Likely Soon: Here’s How To Access Results
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Misinterpreted': Galgotias University Claims It Never Sought To Project 'Chinese' RoboDog As Its Own At India AI Impact Summit 2026
'Misinterpreted': Galgotias University Claims It Never Sought To Project 'Chinese' RoboDog As Its Own At India AI Impact Summit 2026

TW: Sensitive Content

The impact causes the man to fall to the ground. In a shocking turn, the crane continues moving forward and runs over him. The victim is later seen struggling to get up from the spot after the vehicle passes.

Read Also
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And French Minister Catherine Vautrin Inaugurate Airbus H-125 Line In...
article-image

Driver Allegedly Flees Scene

According to media reports, the man sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As per a report by news outlet Daijiworld, the crane driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping after the accident. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Further details regarding the victim’s condition and police action are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In...
Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In...
Who Is Neha Singh? Meet The Galgotias University Professor Behind AI Summit Robotic Dog Row
Who Is Neha Singh? Meet The Galgotias University Professor Behind AI Summit Robotic Dog Row
'Cannot Be Clearer Anymore': Renowned Aviation Expert Claims India Struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills...
'Cannot Be Clearer Anymore': Renowned Aviation Expert Claims India Struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills...
From Sweden To Spain: World Leaders Touch Down In Delhi For AI Impact Summit 2026; Here's Complete...
From Sweden To Spain: World Leaders Touch Down In Delhi For AI Impact Summit 2026; Here's Complete...