Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In Perampalli

A pedestrian was seriously injured after a crane ran over him in Karnataka’s Perampalli on February 12 around 5:50pm , in an incident that has since sparked concern online. CCTV footage of the accident is now circulating widely on social media.

The incident occurred while the man was walking along the roadside.

CCTV Shows Moment Of Impact

The now-viral CCTV video shows the man reading what appears to be a newspaper while walking on the side of the road. Moments later, a crane approaches from behind at what appears to be a normal speed and suddenly hits him.

TW: Sensitive Content

The impact causes the man to fall to the ground. In a shocking turn, the crane continues moving forward and runs over him. The victim is later seen struggling to get up from the spot after the vehicle passes.

Driver Allegedly Flees Scene

According to media reports, the man sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As per a report by news outlet Daijiworld, the crane driver allegedly fled the scene without stopping after the accident. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Further details regarding the victim’s condition and police action are awaited.