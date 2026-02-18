Kerala Lottery Result: February 18, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-40 will be announced today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-40 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-40 for Wednesday, 18-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DW 809210 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: XAVIER V T

Agency No.: E 2679

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DN 809210 DO 809210

DP 809210 DR 809210

DS 809210 DT 809210

DU 809210 DV 809210

DX 809210 DY 809210 DZ 809210

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs

(Common to all series)

DO 503175 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: BIJU A

Agency No.: P 4308

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DX 475553 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JOSE P M

Agency No.: E 5112

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0259 0375 0497 0701 2709 3083 3362 4165 4255 5063 5343 5347 5690 6421 6767 6815 7800 9133 9626

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2072 3709 6776 7476 7685 9941

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0273 0798 1084 1133 1629 2962 3301 3523 3621 3992 4581 4704 5125 5169 5217 5505 5742 5766 6316 6332 7023 7707 9141 9219 9281

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0191 0243 0535 0592 0603 0636 0790 0833 0858 0887 0978 1278 1439 1552 1598 1671 1722 1786 1794 1882 1905 1918 2203 2470 2587 2812 3118 3732 3753 3859 3887 3934 4011 4068 4107 4181 4416 4713 4718 4761 4867 5055 5249 5466 5553 5691 6036 6383 6388 6408 6633 6787 6827 6980 7007 7053 7091 7250 7387 7676 7985 8067 8173 8202 8305 8461 8504 8559 9062 9107 9185 9339 9397 9526 9756 9969

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0157 0752 0776 0826 0836 1025 1108 1196 1199 1253 1300 1350 1676 1767 1829 1982 2230 2307 2341 2375 2486 2519 2527 2775 2835 2882 3007 3078 3134 3340 3445 3454 3504 3777 3857 3917 4060 4064 4387 4483 4558 4716 4731 4784 5046 5275 5401 5527 5574 5852 5962 5980 6016 6025 6115 6313 6338 6360 6558 6605 6831 6875 6895 7117 7286 7287 7528 7551 7594 7607 7787 7831 7962 8023 8066 8090 8120 8135 8257 8330 8390 8526 8634 8767 8792 8794 8857 9042 9267 9298 9345 9400 9404 9702 9713 9821

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0072 0254 0277 0419 0490 0507 0606 0745 0784 0973 1095 1223 1235 1454 1498 1643 1654 1706 1779 1913 1967 2170 2177 2327 2446 2510 2529 2732 2975 3023 3170 3212 3235 3246 3343 3470 3575 3631 3720 3728 3729 3733 3751 3755 3853 3862 3987 4084 4088 4187 4250 4252 4432 4468 4490 4516 4530 4579 4606 4673 4742 4789 4804 4821 4904 4969 5008 5082 5085 5098 5111 5266 5281 5369 5407 5436 5529 5623 5678 5805 5860 5871 5933 6012 6083 6617 6699 6715 6839 6854 6947 6979 6984 7054 7348 7404 7517 7524 7541 7544 7564 7585 7598 7622 7703 7742 7757 7781 7867 7892 7967 8007 8009 8082 8280 8342 8397 8447 8659 8696 8893 8926 9059 9157 9164 9273 9353 9380 9528 9641 9718 9749 9810 9850 9856 9884 9889 9970

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-40: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.