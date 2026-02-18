 Kerala Lottery Result: February 18, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 18, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-40 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-40 winners list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Lottery results for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-40 will be announced today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 3 PM. The official results will be published on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a massive ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we at FPJ keep you updated. If you have purchased a ticket, you can check the complete Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-40 winners list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-40 for Wednesday, 18-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

DW 809210 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: XAVIER V T

Agency No.: E 2679

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

DN 809210 DO 809210

DP 809210 DR 809210

DS 809210 DT 809210

DU 809210 DV 809210

DX 809210 DY 809210 DZ 809210

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs

(Common to all series)

DO 503175 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: BIJU A

Agency No.: P 4308

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

DX 475553 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: JOSE P M

Agency No.: E 5112

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0259 0375 0497 0701 2709 3083 3362 4165 4255 5063 5343 5347 5690 6421 6767 6815 7800 9133 9626

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2072 3709 6776 7476 7685 9941

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0273 0798 1084 1133 1629 2962 3301 3523 3621 3992 4581 4704 5125 5169 5217 5505 5742 5766 6316 6332 7023 7707 9141 9219 9281

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0191 0243 0535 0592 0603 0636 0790 0833 0858 0887 0978 1278 1439 1552 1598 1671 1722 1786 1794 1882 1905 1918 2203 2470 2587 2812 3118 3732 3753 3859 3887 3934 4011 4068 4107 4181 4416 4713 4718 4761 4867 5055 5249 5466 5553 5691 6036 6383 6388 6408 6633 6787 6827 6980 7007 7053 7091 7250 7387 7676 7985 8067 8173 8202 8305 8461 8504 8559 9062 9107 9185 9339 9397 9526 9756 9969

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

0157  0752  0776  0826  0836  1025  1108  1196  1199  1253  1300  1350  1676  1767  1829  1982  2230  2307  2341  2375  2486  2519  2527  2775  2835  2882  3007  3078  3134  3340  3445  3454  3504  3777  3857  3917  4060  4064  4387  4483  4558  4716  4731  4784  5046  5275  5401  5527  5574  5852  5962  5980  6016  6025  6115  6313  6338  6360  6558  6605  6831  6875  6895  7117  7286  7287  7528  7551  7594  7607  7787  7831  7962  8023  8066  8090  8120  8135  8257  8330  8390  8526  8634  8767  8792  8794  8857  9042  9267  9298  9345  9400  9404  9702  9713  9821

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

0072  0254  0277  0419  0490  0507  0606  0745  0784  0973  1095  1223  1235  1454  1498  1643  1654  1706  1779  1913  1967  2170  2177  2327  2446  2510  2529  2732  2975  3023  3170  3212  3235  3246  3343  3470  3575  3631  3720  3728  3729  3733  3751  3755  3853  3862  3987  4084  4088  4187  4250  4252  4432  4468  4490  4516  4530  4579  4606  4673  4742  4789  4804  4821  4904  4969  5008  5082  5085  5098  5111  5266  5281  5369  5407  5436  5529  5623  5678  5805  5860  5871  5933  6012  6083  6617  6699  6715  6839  6854  6947  6979  6984  7054  7348  7404  7517  7524  7541  7544  7564  7585  7598  7622  7703  7742  7757  7781  7867  7892  7967  8007  8009  8082  8280  8342  8397  8447  8659  8696  8893  8926  9059  9157  9164  9273  9353  9380  9528  9641  9718  9749  9810  9850  9856  9884  9889  9970

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala, making it the first state in the country to set up an official lottery department. The entire process—from ticket sales and number selection to the announcement of results—is managed by the state government. This ensures fairness, transparency, and credibility with no room for irregularities.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted in the presence of government officials and public representatives, ensuring complete trust and impartiality. The results are published daily on the official Kerala lottery website as well as in newspapers, making it easy for winners to check and claim their prize money.

Types of Kerala Lotteries

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. Among these, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF-80) are the most popular.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery: Held every Tuesday, it was introduced to support women’s welfare programs in Kerala.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery: Known for its big prize pool, it attracts thousands of participants weekly.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the state also runs bumper lotteries during special occasions such as Christmas, New Year, Onam, Monsoon, and Pooja. Some of the most famous ones are the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

Kerala Lottery Prize Money

The prize money in Kerala lotteries varies depending on the draw.

Fifty Fifty FF-80 Lottery offers a massive ₹1 Crore as the first prize and ₹10 Lakh as the second prize.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery gives the winner a top reward of ₹75 Lakh.

Bumper lotteries usually carry even higher prize amounts, making them extremely popular among lottery players.

Dhanalekshmi DL-40: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.200

9th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

