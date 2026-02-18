‘May There Be Peace & Prosperity’: PM Modi Extends Wishes As Ramzan Begins

PM Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to people on the start of the holy month of Ramzan. Taking to X PM Modi said, "Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere," the post read.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended greetings.

"May this sacred month bring peace, compassion and spiritual strength to everyone. Wishing you all a blessed and peaceful Ramzan," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju posted on X.

"Greetings on commencement of the holy month of Ramzan. May it bring peace, good health and prosperity," EAM S Jaishankar posted on X.

"Warm greetings on the blessed month of Ramadan. May this sacred time bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to every home. Ramadan Mubarak," Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi posted.

As the crescent moon has been sighted today, the first roza (fasting) will be observed on Thursday, 19 February. During Ramadan, it is recommended to perform Taraweeh prayers, which are special night prayers, in addition to the five daily prayers.

City-Wise Taraweeh Prayer Timings for Ramadan 2026 in India (Tentative)

Delhi: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Mumbai: 7:15 PM – 7:45 PM

Hyderabad: 6:50 PM – 7:20 PM

Bengaluru: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Kolkata: 6:15 PM – 6:45 PM

Chennai: 6:35 PM – 7:05 PM

Lucknow: 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:10 PM – 7:40 PM

The above timings are tentative. Please check with your local mosque. The month of Ramadan is one of the most sacred and auspicious periods in Islam. It is the holiest time for Muslims around the world to observe fasting.

The observance of Ramadan is deeply rooted in the teachings of Islam and is regarded as a divine opportunity for believers to cleanse their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah.

The Holy month of Ramzan, a period of 30 days of fasting, starts on February 19. It is followed by Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramzan.