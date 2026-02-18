Haryana Budget Session From February 20: Opposition To Corner Govt On Rising Crime, Farmers’ Issues

Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

Chandigarh: Former two-time chief minister and leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that Congress legislators will corner the ruling BJP government on the rising crime, extortions, drug abuse, murders, industrial migration, besides several other issues in the upcoming budget session beginning February 20.

Briefing newspersons in Fatehabad, the LoP held that the farmers are constantly being treated unfairly under this government; the weight of a fertilizer bag has been reduced from 50 to 40 kg, while the rates remain the same. The claim of providing MSP for 24 crops is also false; Haryana does not grow that many crops, he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The senior Congress leader held that the government is now claiming to restore 70,000 pensions, whereas previously the government claimed it hadn't cut anyone's pension. If they hadn't, why are they being restored?, he asked further alleging nearly 10 lakh ration cards have also been cancelled in Haryana after the elections.

Referring to the police case against the Congress Guhla Cheeka MLA, Hooda said the government has no control over law and order. Alleging that the law and order in the state has completely collapsed and drug abuse is on the rise, he held that according to a central government report, Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country.

Also Watch:

He said he would introduce a special resolution on law and order in the upcoming assembly session, and alleged that more than 80 gangs are active in the state.

He further alleged that the current situation in the state is similar to pre-2005 when crime syndicates were being run from jails, but the Congress government which was in power from 2005 till 2014, controlled it and made Haryana crime-free.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that according to the tentative programme of the upcoming session beginning February 20, the budget would be presented on March 2.