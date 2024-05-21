 Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Conducts Raids At Residences Of 2 Coimbatore-Based Doctors; Probe In Tamil Nadu Intensifies
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at the residences of two Coimbatore-based doctors in Tamil Nadu.

According to the investigating agency sources, the raids were connected to the blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. A low-intensity IED bomb had exploded at the cafe injuring 10 people.

According to sources, two teams of NIA were conducting the raids at the residences of the two doctors at Narayanaguru Street in Sai Baba colony.

There is a heavy deployment of local police in front of both residences to prevent any untoward incident. Two suspects in the case, Mussavir Hussain Saheb and Abdul Matheen Thaha, were arrested in West Bengal on April 12.

About The Car Bomb Explosion In Front Of Arulmigu Kottai Sanagameswar temple

On October 23, 2022, there was a car bomb explosion in front of the Arulmigu Kottai Sanagameswar temple in Ukkadam, Coimbatore. Later a charred body of a 29-year-old youth, Jamesha Mubin was found at the blast site. The suicide bomber was planning to explode himself along with the car near a market on October 23, 2022, which was Diwali eve. However, the blast occurred before the expected time thus saving several people.

Several people and organisations in the Coimbatore region have been under the radar of the Central agencies ever since this attack.

