VIDEO: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Accused Sent To 3-Day NIA Transit Remand, Taken To Bengaluru By NIA

Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused in NIA custody | ANI

Kolkata: Court on Friday evening gave three days transit remand to the two accused in Bengaluru blast case. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the two accused will be taken to Bengaluru on Friday late evening to probe the blast incident.

Before producing the two accused, a medical checkup was also done.

Earlier during the wee hours of Friday, two men who plotted and executed Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru, Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha were caught from Digha in East Midnapore by joint operation by NIA and state police.

Before going to Digha, in March the two accused even stayed in four different places in Kolkata including Esplanade area, Lenin Sarani area, Khidderpore and Iqbalpur areas with fake identity.

The receptionists of all the hotels claimed that the duo was allowed to check-in after they had produced Aadhar cards and in all the hotels the two accused claimed that they were tourists.

Now questions are being raised that how did they come to Kolkata from Chennai?

According to NIA sources, the two accused are connected with ISIS.

“Several mobile phones and some laptops have been seized from the accused and investigation is going on,” said the NIA sources.

The central agency sources also mentioned that from the available evidence Shazeb planted the explosive device, placed inside a backpack at the café in Bengaluru and Taha planned for their disappearance.

Notably, a blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 that injured 10 people including customers and staffers. Soon after the blast the NIA had released photos and videos of the incident and declared Rs. 10 lakhs for information that could lead to the arrest of the accused.

East Midnapore SP Soumyadip Bhattacharya said, “Last night we got information based on which WB police and central intelligence agency launched a joint operation and within 2 hours arrested the accused duo of Rameshwaram Cafe blast. We began our action as soon as we received the information. Further details regarding the investigation will be revealed by the Central investigative agency. We won’t be able to comment on it.”