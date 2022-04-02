Ramadan 2022: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the world observe Ramadan for a month. They focus on purifying their souls through self-reflection, fasting and prayer.

Adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic or menstruating are obligated to fast from sunrise to sunset.

The pre-dawn meal is referred to as suhur and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. The spiritual rewards of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan.

Muslims not only refrain from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations and sinful behaviour. They devote themselves to prayer and recitation of the Quran instead.

Here are a few wishes and greetings you can send your loved ones this Ramadan:

We are cleansed of everything impure and only happiness lies ahead. Happy Ramadan to you. May Allah bless you in abundance and may there always be light in your life. Happiest Ramadan, My friend. May you and everyone you love have peace in their hearts on this auspicious Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak. May all of mankind be filled with joy on this special occasion. Ramadan Kareem. May Allah absolve you from your sins and may he send an overwhelming amount of blessings your way. Have a blessed Ramadan. May this holy month remind us to show compassion to our friends and to those who are less fortunate than us. Ramadan Mubarak. Sending all my love and best wishes to you and your family on this holy occasion. Have a blessed Ramadan. Happy Ramadan 2021. May you be blessed with strength and courage to brave the challenges of life and come out victorious. May we find what we are looking for in life as we recite the Quran in harmony. Happiest Ramadan to you. Let us forget every sad and unhappy thought for we have gone on this spiritual journey of Ramadan and have been blessed with prosperity. Ramadan Kareem.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 12:32 PM IST