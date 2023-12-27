Ram Temple Inauguration: Reports Say Raj Thackeray Invited To Event While Uddhav Skipped, Sanjay Raut Lists Shiv Sena's Contribution

Ayodhya gears up for consecration ceremony on January 22 | ANI

Even as row over invitations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir and a few leaders turning those invitations down continues, in yet another development, media reports highlighted that while Raj Thackeray has received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, there has been no invitation yet for Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut highlights Sena's contribution

Meanwhile.. Reacting to the BJP asking for Shiv Sena (UBT's) contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement MP Sanjay Raut alleged that those people for whom India was formed after 2014 did not know the history of Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Raut further said, "Ram Janmabhoomi movement started before 2014 and the present BJP government does not have any idea about the contribution of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray in the movement."

LK Advani & Murli Manohar Joshi not invited

This comes days after massive political furore broke out after ironically, the two BJP veterans at the forefront of the Ram temple agitation in Ayodhya were ‘asked not to come’.

BJP stalwarts, former deputy prime minister LK Advani and Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi, won't attend the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next month, the temple trust informed earlier this month.

Veterans not invited on grounds of age

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said Advani (96) and Joshi, who will turn 90 next month, were requested not to attend the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 24, next year, on grounds of age and health.

Meanwhile... Preparations are in full swing for the 22 January ceremony which will be attended by a slew of big names including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.