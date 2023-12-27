Inauguration Of Ram Mandir A Defining Moment Of BJP's Campaign For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE | PTI

Ayodhya: Making inauguration of Ram Mandir the defining moment of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP plans to chaperone devotees from all the 543 constituencies for darshan at Ayodhya in the coming months. According to one conservative surmise, this would mean shepherding at least 2.5 crore people from across the country to the banks of the river Saryu.

Local MPs and legislators to mobilise 5000 people in each constituency

Local MPs and legislators have been asked to mobilise at least 5000 people in each constituency. Each of these 5000 devotees is expected to spread the word on Ayodhya after they return, making it a part of the BJP folklore in the run-up to the general elections. The party expects to piggy ride the momentum and capture a massive majority -- thanks to an all-pervasive sentiment of Hindu resurgence.

This exercise will begin soon after January 22, the day of consecration ceremony and continue till April. According to a leader from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, during the Ayodhya visit visitors would be apprised about the temple movement and the BJP’s role in it. Besides they would be briefed on what the temple means – in terms of optics and symbolism. To avoid a mad rush, the temple trust will assign separate dates to visitors from different areas.

BJP in preparation mode

The BJP's core committee has asked the sitting MPs & MLAs to prepare an area-specific template. While those in far off places would be brought by train, local leaders have been also asked to ply special buses. The temple trust has agreed to make arrangements for the food and lodging.

The list of visitors converging at Ayodhya from the 543 LS constituencies would be finalized before January 15. The administration of Ayodhya as well as the temple trust have been informed about the gigantic exercise. The Railways will run 100 special trains after the consecration day on January 22 from various cities in different states for 100 days.