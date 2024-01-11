 Ram Temple Inauguration: 100 Chartered Flights Expected At Ayodhya Airport On Jan 22, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRam Temple Inauguration: 100 Chartered Flights Expected At Ayodhya Airport On Jan 22, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ram Temple Inauguration: 100 Chartered Flights Expected At Ayodhya Airport On Jan 22, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Adityanath said he estimates that around 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

New Delhi, January 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Airport was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 30

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Adityanath said he estimates that around 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22.

Read Also
Gujarat: Passengers Dressed As Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman & Hanuman Arrive At Ahmedabad Airport For...
article-image

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of the Ayodhya to Ahmedabad flight by IndiGo. While Adityanath joined the function from Lucknow, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined from the national capital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Shocker: 6 Men Barge Into Hotel Room, Thrash & Molest Muslim Woman For Being With Man From...

Karnataka Shocker: 6 Men Barge Into Hotel Room, Thrash & Molest Muslim Woman For Being With Man From...

Bengaluru CEO Mother Suchana Seth Fed High Dose Of Cough Syrup Before Smothering Her 4-Year-Old Son...

Bengaluru CEO Mother Suchana Seth Fed High Dose Of Cough Syrup Before Smothering Her 4-Year-Old Son...

Video: Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Passengers Demand Refund For Being Served 'Spoilt & Stale Food'

Video: Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Passengers Demand Refund For Being Served 'Spoilt & Stale Food'

Ram Temple Inauguration: 100 Chartered Flights Expected At Ayodhya Airport On Jan 22, Says UP CM...

Ram Temple Inauguration: 100 Chartered Flights Expected At Ayodhya Airport On Jan 22, Says UP CM...

'Temple Construction Incomplete, Event Against Shastras': All 4 Shankaracharyas To Skip Ram Temple...

'Temple Construction Incomplete, Event Against Shastras': All 4 Shankaracharyas To Skip Ram Temple...