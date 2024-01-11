Gujarat: Passengers Dressed As Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman & Hanuman Arrive At Ahmedabad Airport For First Flight To Ayodhya; VIDEO | Twitter | ANI

Ahmedabad: Excitement is on its peak among the Hindu devotees in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The event will witness the presence of a sea of devotees visiting the holy city of Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration on the big day. The first flight from Ahmedabad in Gujarat has taken off from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport to Ayodhya.

The devotees were excited to fly to Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration event which will kick-start from January 16 and will end with the Pran Pratishtha rituals on January 22. A video of the devotees celebrating their journey to Ayodhya at the Ahmedabad Airport has surface on the internet. It can be seen in the video that the devotees have dressed like Lord Ram. The passengers were excited and chanting the Jai Shri Ram slogans at the airport.

#WATCH | Gujarat: As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/3EviO4mxzV — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

They were also seen cutting a cake along with the staff of the IndiGo Airlines. The devotees were also chanting "Ram Lakshman Janki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal ki." They were also given a Lord Ram statue as a token of appreciation for travelling in the first flight from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya. The flight is scheduled for departure at 09:10 Am from Ahmedabad Airport and land at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya at 11:00 AM.

The first flight from Delhi landed in Ayodhya few days ago and the IndiGo pilot welcomed the devotees in the flight with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. The event is going to be celebrated on a grand scale and will witness a large number of devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other BJP leaders and CMs of the states will perform the Pran Pratishtha rituals at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.