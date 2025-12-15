 BJP Appoints Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi As Bihar Unit President
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi as its new Bihar state unit president, replacing Dilip Jaiswal. This decision follows the naming of Nitin Nabin as National Working President, indicating a broader party leadership restructuring. Saraogi is a five-time MLA with significant organisational experience.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a major organisational reshuffle in Bihar, appointing Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi as the new president of the party’s state unit. He replaces Dilip Jaiswal. The decision comes a day after the BJP named Bihar minister Nitin Nabin as its National Working President, signalling a broader restructuring of the party’s leadership.

Saraogi, a six-time MLA from the Darbhanga Urban Assembly constituency, is considered a seasoned leader with strong organisational and electoral experience. He has consistently won elections from the seat since contesting his first Assembly poll in 2005 and has previously served as a minister in the Bihar government.

Born in 1969, Sanjay Saraogi completed his education up to the postgraduate level from Mithila University. He began his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before entering municipal politics. In 2003, he was elected ward councillor from Ward No. 6 in the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation.

Saraogi went on to win the Darbhanga Assembly seat in February and October 2005, followed by victories in 2010, 2015, 2020 and the 2025 Assembly elections, defeating candidates from the RJD and Mahagathbandhan by varying margins. In April 2018, he was appointed chairman of a project committee.

Hailing from a business family, Saraogi is the son of Parmeshwar Lal Saraogi. His wife, Shobha Saraogi, is a homemaker. Known as a firebrand leader, he rose to prominence following a heated exchange with RJD MLA Bhai Virendra inside the Assembly. He has also played key roles in BJP’s election campaigns in Maharashtra and Delhi and was involved in preparations for major events, including the AIIMS foundation stone-laying in Darbhanga and the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Bhagalpur.

