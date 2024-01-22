Ram Temple Consecration: Sister Of Kar Sevaks Ram And Sharad Kothari Shares Heartfelt Post Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony |

Purnima Kothari, sister of the Kothari brothers - Ram and Sharad, who lost their lives as kar sevaks in Ayodhya in 1992, recently shared an emotional post on social media ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. This anticipated event holds profound significance for her, marking a reunion with her brothers after a long wait of 33 years, she said.

"Mujhe mere dono bhai kal vapas milenge 33 saal baad. Sajne mein koi kami nahi rakhungi aur aise jaungi jaise unki shaadi mein jaati. Our small mehendi ceremony before the big day with my daughter," wrote Purnima in her post.

Jai shree ram🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xdjfK9160d — Purnima Kothari (@PurnimaKothari2) January 21, 2024

Expressing her emotions, Purnima stated that the upcoming ceremony will bring her back together with her brothers after three decades. She vowed to adorn herself without any shortfall and to participate in the event with the same enthusiasm as she would have for their wedding. Purnima also shared pictures from a small mehendi ceremony held at her home in preparation for the big day.

Who Are Kothari Brothers?

Ram Kothari and Sharad Kothari, aged 22 and 20 respectively, hailed from Kolkata and were dedicated members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). They became part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement in response to the VHP's call for Karseva in Ayodhya to establish the temple at the disputed Babri Mosque. On December 7, 1992, the Babri Mosque was demolished by a large group of Karsevaks.

The Kothari Brothers led around 60 Karsevaks to Ayodhya on October 22, 1990. Dressed in saffron-coloured clothes with ''Kafan'' (shroud) written at the back, they undertook a challenging journey. Their group faced obstacles, including a railway blockade in Benaras, leading them to cover the remaining distance to Ayodhya on foot.

Historic Moment & Tragic Fate

On October 30, 1990, after overcoming hurdles and being the first to enter the Babri Mosque premises, the Kothari Brothers marked a historic event by hoisting the flag. However, their fate took a tragic turn on November 2, when they were shot dead in Ayodhya by the administration, alleging public disturbance. The lane where this incident occurred came to be known as Shahid Marg, close to the Ram Temple.

For Purnima Kothari, the invitation to the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony signifies the first joy in 33 years. Purnima, when received the invitation, expressed happiness, pride and a sense of fulfillment, stating that the sacrifice of her brothers is finally receiving its due respect.