Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Live: Day 2 Rituals Begin; Sharad Pawar & Lalu Yadav To Skip January 22 Prana Pratishtha Event

PM Modi Misses Lata Mangeshkar, Shares Shloka Sung By Her Ahead Of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

PM Modi took to social media platform X to state "As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi." Sharing a shloka sung by her, PM Modi said it was the last recording by Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 in the year 2022.

"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan."