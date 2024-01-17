Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony Live: Day 2 Rituals Begin; Sharad Pawar & Lalu Yadav To Skip January 22 Prana Pratishtha Event

Surat Woman Paints Epic Tale Of Ramayana On Hands Of 51 Ladies Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration
Renowned henna artist Nimisha Parekh has transformed the hands of 51 women into canvases, illustrating 51 significant events from the Ramayana using the ancient Warli Art technique. This extraordinary fusion of devotion and artistic flair has become a cultural celebration, marking a historic moment ahead of the grand installation of the Ram idol in the Ayodhya Temple.
PM Modi Misses Lata Mangeshkar, Shares Shloka Sung By Her Ahead Of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
PM Modi took to social media platform X to state "As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi." Sharing a shloka sung by her, PM Modi said it was the last recording by Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 in the year 2022.
"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan."
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Declines Ram Temple Consecration Event Invitation; Says, 'Will Not Go To Ayodhya'
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday was invited to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Event which is scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. Yadav declined the invitation stating that he will not be attending the ceremony.
Visuals Of Ram Temple as Day 2 religious rituals are underway ahead of grand Pran Pratishtha event on Jan 22
Kili Paul Wants To Visit Ayodhya, Chants 'Ram Siya Ram' In Viral Video
Kili Paul recently uploaded a video on his Instagram page expressing his desire to visit Ayodhya and seek the blessings of Lord Ram. He was seen surrounded by several cows at his farm while reciting prayers to Ram Lala. Chanting the holy names, he mentioned wanting to take darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi soon and wrote, "Somebody invite me I want blessings."
Hyderabad Man Prepares Laddu Weighing 1265 Kg To Offer At Ayodhya Ram Temple
A man from Hyderabad has prepared a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box. The massive laddu is decorated with saffron and green edible items and is a true symbolic depiction of how patriotism and preferred religious path can both be perused in the most peaceful way.
OG Ramayan Cast Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahiri To Attend Pran Pratistha Ceremony In Ayodhya
Actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahiri, and Dipika Chikhlia, known for Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', visited Ayodhya to shoot their album 'Hamare Ram Aayenge'.
While talking to mediapersons at an event in Ayodhya, Arun, who played the character of Lord Ram shared his thoughts regarding the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ram.
Arun Govil said, "Ayodhya's Ram temple will prove to be our 'Rashtra Mandir.' The culture that had faded in the last few years across the world, this temple will again send a message that will strengthen our culture. It is a heritage that will be known to the whole world, this temple will be a source of inspiration, it is the centre of our faith, it will be our pride, it will become our identity. Our morals should be adopted by all."
Sharad Pawar To Skip Jan 22 Event
NCP chief Sharad Pawar who has been invited to the Ram Temple consecration on January 22 has said he will visit the temple city after the construction work is complete.
The countdown to Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya has begun with events ahead of the January 22 ceremony. On day two, Ram Lalla's idol will enter the temple premises. Before the idol is taken to the sanctum, it will be taken around to Prasad premises.
Earlier on Monday, the pre-ceremony rituals began with a dip in the holy Sarayu river. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra and his wife Usha who are designated as the main host of the event performed yagna after the holy dip. He later performed puja where the Ram Lalla idol was sculpted by Arun Yogiraj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and host of other dignitaries from different parts of the country will attend the consecration ceremony on January 22.