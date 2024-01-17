 Surat Woman Paints Epic Tale Of Ramayana On Hands Of 51 Ladies Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration
Renowned henna artist Nimisha Parekh has transformed the hands of 51 women into canvases, illustrating 51 significant events from the Ramayana using the ancient Warli Art technique

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Surat: For the first time, important events from the Ramayana and its key characters have been depicted using heena (mehndi) on the hands of 51 women in Surat to commemorate the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Renowned henna artist Nimisha Parekh has transformed the hands of 51 women into canvases, illustrating 51 significant events from the Ramayana using the ancient Warli Art technique. This extraordinary fusion of devotion and artistic flair has become a cultural celebration, marking a historic moment ahead of the grand installation of the Ram idol in the Ayodhya Temple.

What was the inspiration?

Sharing her inspiration behind this unique initiative, Nimisha Parekh stated that she  visited the under-construction Ram Temple complex last year, and was captivated by its grandeur and decided to encapsulate the essence of Ramayana through henna art. "Ramayana is an unparalleled text of Indian culture, emphasizing societal ideals, human values, and ethics. Our aim was to showcase devotion towards Lord Ram and Mother Sita through the intricate medium of henna," said Parekh.

article-image

The meticulous process involved representing pivotal events, from the birth of Lord Ram to his coronation as the King of Ayodhya, on the hands of 51 women from Surat. Nimisha Parekh expressed her excitement, stating, "I have attempted to showcase the devotion towards Lord Ram and Mother Sita in my heart in the form of henna on the hands of other fellow devotees of Lord Ram."

Warli Art- Tribal tradition

Warli Art, a traditional form practiced by tribal communities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, found a new dimension in this project. Nimisha highlighted the significance of Warli Art, traditionally depicting scenes of harvesting, marriages, festivities, and childbirth. The fusion of henna with this age-old art form has garnered international recognition for Nimisha Parekh. Parekh acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government in uplifting tribal communities. She expressed pride in presenting the traditional tribal heritage in a contemporary form, especially ahead of the Ram Temple consecration.

"The objective of my initiative is to instill values of Indian culture among today’s youth and cultivate an understanding of the ideals of Lord Ram in them. It is also our objective to preserve and promote the traditional Warli art and to showcase henna not just as a means of adornment but also as a symbol of women’s respect, love, and happiness," she said.

