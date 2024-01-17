Hyderabad Man Prepares Laddu Weighing 1265 Kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple; Visuals Inside | ANI

Hyderabad: Countdown is ticking every day and those eagerly waiting for Ram Mandir Consecration event are expressing their feeling of enthusiasm through various creative ways. A man from Hyderabad has prepared a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box. The massive laddu is decorated with saffron and green edible items and is a true symbolic depiction of how patriotism and preferred religious path can both be perused in the most peaceful way.

Nagabhushan Reddy who executed this idea of making this huge laddu said that around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu. He said, "We are taking this laddu as a Yatra from Hyderabad to Ayodhya in a refrigerated box. We are starting the journey from Hyderabad on January 17 and travelling by road. Around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu. It took us 4 hours to just assemble the laddu here."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box. pic.twitter.com/JPricSOoHW — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Maharashtra engineer makes 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

A few days ago, in Maharashtra's city of Nagpur, a civil engineer Prafulla Mategaonkar has made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at his home. Prafulla Mategaonkar has not made the structure in one day. HE started applying his thought to the idea in Diwali 2022.

Tesla musical show in U.S

On Sunday, amid the euphoria and growing anticipation in India around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, later this month, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organised an Epic Tesla Musical light show in Maryland state. Videos showed people from the Hindu community holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram and raising 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Ram Lakshman Janki, Jai Shri Hanuman Ki' slogans.

Kashmiri girl sings Ram Bhajan

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Batool Zehra, a college Ist year student from Uri sang Ram bhajan in Pahari language to connect J&K with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya, UP.

These are just a few examples of scores of such incredible and enthusiastic activities taken up by one and all from all corners of the world irrespective of the religious paths they follow. All eyes are now on the much anticipated and awaited Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.