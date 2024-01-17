UP: Ram Mandir Doors Set To Open For Devotees From January 23 After Historic Inauguration Ceremony

Ram Temple | File

Lucknow: The much-anticipated opening of the Ram temple for devotees is scheduled for January 23, a day following the grand inauguration ceremony. To ensure a smooth and regulated entry for all devotees, stringent measures will be implemented to prevent overcrowding, as announced by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary, Champat Rai.

Rai emphasized the need for a streamlined process, stating that entry to the temple might extend into the night to accommodate the maximum number of devotees. Simultaneously, the entry of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), RSS, and other members of 'vichar pariwar' (like-minded organizations) will commence from January 26.

Specific time slots and batches

To manage the influx, specific time slots and batches will be allotted to all cadres, ensuring adherence to the designated schedule. The expected daily turnout is estimated to be between 4,500 and 5,000, with a one-day stay requested for each visitor. This arrangement will remain in effect until February 23 or 24, according to Rai.

Invited guests, including cadres, will be accommodated at various locations such as Karsevakpuram, the naturopathy center at Maniramdas Chavni Kendra, and the adjacent Teerth Kshetra Puram, named after Mani Parivat.

Additional arrangements in ashrams, dharamshalas, home stays, and hotels are also being made to ensure the best facilities for the guests, Rai affirmed.

Representatives from 50 nations expected to attend event

Highlighting the global significance of the event, Rai shared that representatives from 50 nations, including groups from the United States and Hong Kong, are expected to attend the inauguration. A unique approach of "one nation, one organization representative" has been adopted, resulting in the presence of 53 representatives from 50 nations, including South Africa and Gulf countries.

Arrangements for devotees

Rai emphasized the priority of ensuring a seamless experience for devotees, with a focus on allowing visitors to depart on the same day they arrive. In consideration of the cold weather, efforts are being made to extend darshan timings until the night, as needed, to prevent inconvenience to attendees.

"The emphasis would be on ensuring that those who have arrived for darshan are able to leave that day itself. The effort is on ensuring people are not put to any inconvenience in this cold. So as per requirement, we would ensure darshan timings are extended till night as well," Rai said. The organizers are dedicated to providing a memorable and comfortable experience for all attendees, both local and international, during this momentous occasion.