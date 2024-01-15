Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony: Ramlala Idol Finalised As 7-Day Consecration Rituals Commence

Ramlala Idol finalised | FPJ

Lucknow: In a significant announcement, Champat Rai, the Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, declared on Monday that the consecration rituals for the idol of Lord Ram, known as Ramalala, in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, will commence on January 16 and extend until January 22.

Addressing the media in Ayodhya, Champat Rai provided a comprehensive overview of the consecration program, elaborating on the intricate details of the function.

Distinguished Personalities Imbue With Their Presence At The Ceremony

Rai announced the distinguished presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Mahant Nrityagopal Das, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the consecration ceremony within the sanctum sanctorum.

Representatives from various traditions and backgrounds, including engineers from renowned companies such as L&T and Tata, were anticipated to participate in this historic event, emphasizing its inclusive nature.

Rai also disclosed that the statue crafted by Karnataka's Arun Yogiraj would be placed on the pedestal of the Sanctum sanctorum. "The statue, weighing between 150 and 200 kg, depicts Ramlala standing with a bow and arrow, exuding a regal and Vishnu-incarnation aura. Ramlala will be seated on a lotus flower in the sanctum sanctorum, with an estimated height of about 8 feet, including the lotus," he revealed.

Owing to elaborate preparations, Rai clarified that the darshan of Ramlala would not be available from January 20 to 21. The consecration ceremonies were designed to encompass anointing Ramlala with water from all the rivers of India, accompanied by gifts from Ram Ji's in-laws' house in Nepal and his maternal grandfather's house in Chhattisgarh. Musical instruments from across the country were set to resonate during the puja, showcasing India's rich cultural diversity.

The Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, revealed meticulous plans for seating arrangements on the temple premises, accommodating 7,500 people. Special codes would distinguish seating for distinguished guests, underscoring the inclusivity of the event. Rai extended invitations to dignitaries from various fields, highlighting the historic journey in the construction of the Ram Mandir.

As the nation eagerly awaited the consecration ceremonies, the cultural and religious landscape of Ayodhya brimmed with anticipation, with devotees and enthusiasts from different corners of the country poised to participate in this momentous occasion.

Seven-Day Schedule of the Consecration Function:

January 16: Atonement by the host appointed by the temple trust, Dashavid bath on the banks of river Saryu, Vishnu worship, and Godan.

January 17: Procession visiting Ayodhya with the idol of Ramlala, devotees reaching the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18: Formal rituals starting with Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja, etc.

January 19: Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana, and Havan.

January 20: Washing the sanctum sanctorum with the holy water of Saryu, Vaastu Shanti, and Annadhivas.

January 21: Divine bath with 125 urns, Shayadhivas.

January 22: Morning worship, consecration of the deity of the Ramallah in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.