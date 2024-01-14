Ram Mandir Consecration: Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Stresses January 22 As Auspicious Date Amid Controversy

Construction works are underway at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on January 8, 2024 | ANI

As the debate intensifies over the timing of the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, the scholar responsible for setting the "muhurta" for Pran Partishtha time has broken his silence. Kashi's Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, who declared the Pran Pratistha Muhurta, said that January 22 is the most auspicious date for the consecration.

VIDEO | "The auspicious time for the consecration is on 22nd January 2024 at noon, during the 'Abhijeet Muhurat', when the sun is at its peak intensity," says Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid on the 84-second auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/JrIMNBIRZU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2023

"If the consecration had not happened now, then we would have had to wait for Ram Lalla for 30 months, i.e., till June 2026," said Shastri.

According to him, Lord Ram will be consecrated on January 22 from 12:29:8 pm to 12:30:32 pm, within a brief window of 1 minute 24 seconds.

Explaining further, Shastri highlighted the significance of completing the consecration within the prescribed time, emphasising that the consecration of life in an incomplete temple aligns with scriptures. He pointed out that according to rituals, incomplete houses, including the house of Ram in Ayodhya, can be entered.

Moreover, Shastri underlined the lack of auspicious time for Pran-Pratishtha for the next two and a half years if not performed on January 22, extending till June 15, 2026. Even the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on April 17 this year was dismissed, as it falls on a Sunday, a day considered inauspicious for significant ceremonies.

10 Days to go for the Consecration Ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of Lord Shree Ram in Ayodhya mandir.#AyodhyaSriRamTemple | #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/wkUbpW3yfJ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 12, 2024

Concerns were raised about the uncertainty of having mature scholars like today in the future. Shastri drew attention to historical instances where Hindu temples faced destruction due to not being built at the right time.

In an unexpected turn, two prominent Shankaracharyas, Swami Avimukteshwarananda and Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, have declined to participate in the Ayodhya rituals. They contend that the temple is not entirely built, and performing rituals at this stage deviates from scriptural guidelines. They suggest that a later time could have been chosen for the consecration

The auspicious timing of the Ram Mandir's consecration has become a political focal point in India. Opposition parties, including key figures from Congress and SP, have labeled it as an election agenda of BJP and RSS.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Jagadguru Swami Atmananda Saraswati says, "Be it Jagadguru Shankaracharya or Congress party or any other sadhu of India, those who are opposing this pranpratishtha ceremony are opposing religion, nation and even Lord Ram. This is not the time to… pic.twitter.com/2RQk9BIDdq — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Many leaders have distanced themselves from the consecration ritual, intensifying the political turmoil surrounding this religious event.